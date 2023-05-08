Travis Scott’s Nike Mac Attack Collab May Be on the Horizon

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

It looks Travis Scott just teased his next Nike collaboration.

Scott was on the grounds during Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix weekend, taking the stage at E11EVEN nightclub. For his performance, Scott wore a black graphic tee, cargo-style jeans, and what looked like his go-to Nike Mac Attacks from afar.

However, if you look closely, you'll notice that Scott's pairs boast that familiar backward Swoosh as seen on the Rodeo artist's past Nike collabs — leading sneakerheads to believe this just might be his next Nike shoe.

From the looks, Scott's collaborative Mac Attacks come in a grey and black scheme — it's the same colorway used for the OG pairs worn by Scott in the past.

Aside from the flipped Swoosh, the shoes preserve traditional details like leather and mesh build, semi-thick sole, checkerboard tongue tag, and distinctive mid-cut look.

Scott's Mac Attack collab joins a couple of other comeback efforts for the 80s tennis shoe, including a Social Status linkup and rumored general releases for Summer 2023.

Fresh off his rumored last-ever Air Jordan 1 collab, it certainly makes sense for Scott to move on to either previously-visited silhouettes, like the Dunk and Air Force 1 Low — or something new (but old, in the case of the Mac Attack).

Scott nor Nike has confirmed a release for the Mac Attack collab. So for now, all we have are these screen grabs to go by. Regardless, someone make sure Ben Affleck secures a pair (you know he loves Scott's sneakers).

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.