All Aboard the L Train, More Travis Scott Jordans Are Incoming

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: When it comes to catching Ls on sneaker releases, few rappers or designers can boast a portfolio like Travis Scott. Under his Cactus Jack imprint, La Flame has delivered some of Nike's fasting selling, most desired, and most heartbreaking collaborative drops.

2021 was an especially tough year for fans of the Travis Scott x Nike silhouettes. In case you forgot, we saw the release of the three-way collaboration with fragment design on both the Jordan 1 High and Low and Air Jordan 6 "Khaki." Losses aren't all that was on offer, though, as we also got looks at upcoming Air Max 1 colorways and another AJ6.

Even though we're still eagerly awaiting further information on the. aforementioned drops, Travis is already teasing more releases. Honestly, I don't think we're ready.

Teased in typical La Flame fashion via an Instagram fit pic, a new colorway of the reverse Swoosh Air Jordan 1 Low has put the hype train back on track. According to @MrUnloved1s, this sneaker will be one of several colorways set to release in 2022.

The rumor mill claims that the first colorway to release will be a “Reverse Mocha” pair (yet again, Scott just can't get enough of brown palettes), yet the ones the star is seen sporting on Instagram featuring a monochromatic finish. If the renders put together by @ph__community are anything to go by, these could be the “Ivory/Brown” pair.

