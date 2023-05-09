Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Your Grail Twitter Username May Finally Be Up for Grabs

in CultureWords By Sam Cole

Another week, another headline coming out of Twitter HQ. Fortunately, this week's news won't leave you chewing at your nails, wondering where it all went wrong; quite the contrary as Elon Musk's upcoming purge of dormant accounts may lead to your grail username becoming available.

We've all been there; you've tapped in your email and chosen a password; now it's time to choose a username. You hammer away at your keys with dreams of the perfect handle, only to find it's taken.

It happens all too often. Unsurprising, really, given the sheer number of users that flock to social media platforms and gaming networks like Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network.

For the lucky few that boast their status as early adopters, the best usernames sit within their vice grip – for now, that is.

Elon Musk's latest announcement for Twitter, following its merger into X Corp and the drama surrounding legacy verification marks, is that accounts that have been inactive for several years will be purged from the platform.

While the exact stretch of time that a username has to be dormant to meet the banhammer hasn't been confirmed, it's left many users excited at the prospect of being able to snap up a more desirable username.

Obviously, if a whole host of users have the same idea, they're not going to hang around for long, if at all.

While many take pleasure in the idea of a juicy new handle, others are concerned that the account of late celebrities, like Kobe Bryant, will be erased, leaving their thoughts to fall into the abyss.

As per Elon Musk, such accounts will be archived while also stressing the importance of freeing up inactive handles.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see how this unfolds. After all, Elon's Twitter has a habit of being...unpredictable.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • workwear jackets

    Workwear Jackets Work in All Seasons, But Mostly Spring

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Climbing to Catwalks: The Complete History of Carabiners

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Wait's Over For A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland

    Sneakers
  • luxury summer shirts

    10 of the Best Luxury Shirts for Summer 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

    Design
  • adidas ultraboost

    10 of the Best adidas Ultraboost to Buy Right Now

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023