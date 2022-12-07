Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Tyler, the Creator's le FLEUR* Drops the "Golf" (& a Massive Restock)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Le FLEUR*
1 / 3

Tyler, the Creator's brands mostly keep to themselves. You don't get big flashy GOLF WANG drops or "Look at me!" energy from le FLEUR*, just quietly cool selections of stuff that basically came from Tyler's own wardrobe (and is swiftly snatched up by his adoring fans).

But the minds behind le FLEUR* made a rare announcement to convey that the label is dropping the "Golf" from its name — Golf le FLEUR* is no more, long live le FLEUR* — and, coincidentally, is restocking all of the clothes that it launched at the end of 2021.

Available from 9am EST, December 7 on the new le FLEUR* website, all of le FLEUR*'s sweaters, cardigans, vests, polos, and trousers (puffers?) will be once again available for purchase until they're all inevitably sold-out.

Unlikely that a new Converse or, really, any other kinda collab is on the table because the focus is entirely centered around le FLEUR*'s apparel.

Compared to the relatively youthful GOLF WANG, le FLEUR* is positioned as Tyler's luxury label, a more premium line intended only for the heads.

Previous le FLEUR* drops have included stuff as disparate as perfume, ice cream, and luggage, emphasizing a focus on the finer things.

Its clothing is similarly elevated, an expression of Tyler's inclination towards the inherently pricey world of prep.

Not that le FLEUR* isn't inclusive, but that it presents a form of luxury more rarified than what GOLF WANG keeps on tap.

For instance, GOLF WANG stores couldn't be more accessible. However, when le FLEUR* debuted its clothing line in late 2021, it did so with a mountaintop pop-up store attended by the likes of Tyler's pal Jaden Smith.

le FLEUR* a little bit exclusive, a little bit fancy, and very much a must for Tyler's most ardent fans, of which there are many. Hopefully, the restock lets a few more folks into le FLEUR*'s world.

