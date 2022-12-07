Tyler, the Creator's le FLEUR* Drops the "Golf" (& a Massive Restock)

Tyler, the Creator's brands mostly keep to themselves. You don't get big flashy GOLF WANG drops or "Look at me!" energy from le FLEUR*, just quietly cool selections of stuff that basically came from Tyler's own wardrobe (and is swiftly snatched up by his adoring fans).

But the minds behind le FLEUR* made a rare announcement to convey that the label is dropping the "Golf" from its name — Golf le FLEUR* is no more, long live le FLEUR* — and, coincidentally, is restocking all of the clothes that it launched at the end of 2021.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available from 9am EST, December 7 on the new le FLEUR* website, all of le FLEUR*'s sweaters, cardigans, vests, polos, and trousers (puffers?) will be once again available for purchase until they're all inevitably sold-out.

Unlikely that a new Converse or, really, any other kinda collab is on the table because the focus is entirely centered around le FLEUR*'s apparel.

Compared to the relatively youthful GOLF WANG, le FLEUR* is positioned as Tyler's luxury label, a more premium line intended only for the heads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Previous le FLEUR* drops have included stuff as disparate as perfume, ice cream, and luggage, emphasizing a focus on the finer things.

Its clothing is similarly elevated, an expression of Tyler's inclination towards the inherently pricey world of prep.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not that le FLEUR* isn't inclusive, but that it presents a form of luxury more rarified than what GOLF WANG keeps on tap.

For instance, GOLF WANG stores couldn't be more accessible. However, when le FLEUR* debuted its clothing line in late 2021, it did so with a mountaintop pop-up store attended by the likes of Tyler's pal Jaden Smith.

le FLEUR* a little bit exclusive, a little bit fancy, and very much a must for Tyler's most ardent fans, of which there are many. Hopefully, the restock lets a few more folks into le FLEUR*'s world.