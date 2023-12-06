Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label Is Now a Full-Fledged Clothing Brand

If you've ever wanted to dress like Tyler, the Creator, get in line. Nearly unmatched in the field of post-prep menswear, Tyler's immaculately coiffed outfits epitomize an effortless, aspirational wardrobe — if you don't wanna dress like him, you probably just haven't seen how good he looks on the daily.

For those seeking a taste of Tyler's impeccable steeze, there's le FLEUR*, Tyler's luxury label. It's latest offering is the line's second proper collection of clothes, made to a standard of quality incomparable to the average street-savvy brand.

Modeled by stylish friend Lil Yachty and Tyler himself, the new le FLEUR* collection is presented in a stylized video lookbook that recalls a memorable season of GOLF WANG, Tyler's more affordable brand, wherein Tyler and A$AP Rocky flexed the new gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Tailored suits worn over Converse, mohair sweaters tossed insouciantly over shoulders, embroidered varsity jackets — yep, it's a Tyler, the Creator collection.

The draw here is that you could basically buy your way into Tyler's own wardrobe. There's the fur-trimmed earflap-laden caps he himself wears in winter, the sweater vests he wears with aplomb, the crisp chino trousers that fit over his shoes. Anyone who's ever wanted a cheat code to channel Tyler's style need look no further come the collection's December 13 digital release date (December 9 in-store).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Whereas GOLF WANG satisfies the affordable, approachable side of Tyler's rapidly expanding fashion empire, le FLEUR* taps into his taste for the finer things.

First launched with a line of high-end accessories like collaborative luggage and evocative genderless scents — le FLEUR* Eau de Parfum's description: "Dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water." — le FLEUR* is the adult counterpart of youthful GOLF WANG.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Its ethos is inherently elevated, for one, with sophisticated film photography lending le FLEUR* campaigns an air of classic, out-of-time stylishness. Its products are also clearly taken to another level, free from GOLF WANG's cheeky graphic flair, with prices to match, though that didn't stop an immediate sell-out when le FLEUR*'s clothing initially released in 2022 .

le FLEUR* clothing is fabricated to a higher standard of quality, with expensive fabrics and accents (mother of pearl buttons, for instance) reiterating the indulgent attitude informing their design.

As such, buy-in is steep — le FLEUR* x Lacoste peaked with a $900 varsity, $550 cardigan, and $500 harrington jacket — but such the cost of good taste. Tyler's good taste, that is.