Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label Is Now a Full-Fledged Clothing Brand

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
If you've ever wanted to dress like Tyler, the Creator, get in line. Nearly unmatched in the field of post-prep menswear, Tyler's immaculately coiffed outfits epitomize an effortless, aspirational wardrobe — if you don't wanna dress like him, you probably just haven't seen how good he looks on the daily.

For those seeking a taste of Tyler's impeccable steeze, there's le FLEUR*, Tyler's luxury label. It's latest offering is the line's second proper collection of clothes, made to a standard of quality incomparable to the average street-savvy brand.

Modeled by stylish friend Lil Yachty and Tyler himself, the new le FLEUR* collection is presented in a stylized video lookbook that recalls a memorable season of GOLF WANG, Tyler's more affordable brand, wherein Tyler and A$AP Rocky flexed the new gear.

Tailored suits worn over Converse, mohair sweaters tossed insouciantly over shoulders, embroidered varsity jackets — yep, it's a Tyler, the Creator collection.

The draw here is that you could basically buy your way into Tyler's own wardrobe. There's the fur-trimmed earflap-laden caps he himself wears in winter, the sweater vests he wears with aplomb, the crisp chino trousers that fit over his shoes. Anyone who's ever wanted a cheat code to channel Tyler's style need look no further come the collection's December 13 digital release date (December 9 in-store).

Whereas GOLF WANG satisfies the affordable, approachable side of Tyler's rapidly expanding fashion empire, le FLEUR* taps into his taste for the finer things.

First launched with a line of high-end accessories like collaborative luggage and evocative genderless scents — le FLEUR* Eau de Parfum's description: "Dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water." — le FLEUR* is the adult counterpart of youthful GOLF WANG.

Its ethos is inherently elevated, for one, with sophisticated film photography lending le FLEUR* campaigns an air of classic, out-of-time stylishness. Its products are also clearly taken to another level, free from GOLF WANG's cheeky graphic flair, with prices to match, though that didn't stop an immediate sell-out when le FLEUR*'s clothing initially released in 2022 .

le FLEUR* clothing is fabricated to a higher standard of quality, with expensive fabrics and accents (mother of pearl buttons, for instance) reiterating the indulgent attitude informing their design.

As such, buy-in is steep — le FLEUR* x Lacoste peaked with a $900 varsity, $550 cardigan, and $500 harrington jacket — but such the cost of good taste. Tyler's good taste, that is.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
