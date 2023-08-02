Sign up to never miss a drop
UNIQLO + JW Anderson + Roger Federer (?!) = Elevated LifeWear

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Ever wondered what would happen if you locked UNIQLO, JW Anderson, and twenty-time Grand Slam winner, Roger Federer, all in the same room?

No, neither have I. Yet still I'm being forced to witness the end result regardless. Revealed on August 2, the trio have teamed up to deliver a colorful rendition of elevated sports and performance wear, that's as good on the tennis court, as it is off it.

Slated to land globally on September 4, the collection has been described as “a new style of LifeWear," and combines Federer’s love of classic style and traditional notes, with Jonathan Anderson’s innovative take on performance apparel.

The collection is aiming to clothe active folk who balance a life of activities and work. It comprises polo shorts, shorts (made from UNIQLO’s proprietary DRY EX material), and a coat, and genderless items like pants with piping down each side, a bold lambswool sweater, and a cozy full-zip fleece jacket.

“When I was first approached about creating a collection with Roger, I remember being very happy and excited because I was so influenced by watching Roger play,” said Anderson.

“Thinking a lot about what LifeWear means for all the different people who look up to Roger, we designed a collection that could be worn in an actual match, for a classic look, or just as easily be worn around town. We’ve got something that feels elevated, and it is kind of timeless.”

The collection, in layman's terms, is exactly what it says on the tin: LifeWear. Clothes for life. The only difference being that some of them have been sprinkled with a splash of JW Anderson eccentricity this time around.

