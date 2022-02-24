Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Beautifying the Basics With UNIQLO U SS22

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
This article was published on January 11 and updated on January 24

Brand: UNIQLO U

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Release Date: February 24

Price: $12.90 to $149.90

Buy: UNIQLO's website and stores

Editor's Notes: Some would say that the best time of the year is when Cristophe Lemaire and his team unveil a new collection of affordably-priced UNIQLO U essentials. Luckily for them, that time is nearly upon us.

Spring/Summer 2022, "The Rhythm of Spring," is pretty par for the course, though that's not gonna disappoint anyone who enjoys the sub-label's simple stuff.

Men's, women's, and kid's items are all issued perfectly plain earth tones (olive, sandy beige, brown) and cool-hued blues and purples, lending inherent versatility to the workwear-inspired jackets, tech-y coats, relaxed T-shirts, and generous trousers. There are even some easy slip-ons if you wanna rock UNIQLO U head to toe.

Fabrics range from terry cloth to breathable linen, informing the tweaked staples with appropriate summery feel.

The collarless bomber-style jackets and baker-inspired pants are as exciting as the line gets but, as I keep repeating, you don't come to UNIQLO U for explosive, idiosyncratic clothing.

The sub-label's ongoing success is a combination of its reasonable fast-fashion prices and slightly higher-than-average quality for the market. Lemaire is incredibly adept at upping the stylistic appeal of these staple pieces.

UNIQLO hasn't confirmed an international release date for its UNIQLO U SS22 but expect it to follow the late January release date set for its Japanese debut.

Often, it rolls out the line on the same day across the globe so be prepared to make a move on January 28 — though it does often restock, UNIQLO U tends to fly off shelves as soon as it launches.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
