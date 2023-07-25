Sign up to never miss a drop
UNITED ARROWS x Timberland Is Simply Elegant

UNITED ARROWS x Timberland? Don't mind if we do.

UNITED ARROWS and Timberland are joining forces for a 3-Eye Lug collaboration, giving the beloved boat shoe a top-notch spin with impressive materials and understated palettes.

UNITED ARROWS and Timberland offer two options for their collaborative 3-Eye Lug. One iteration receives a smooth suede build finished in a quiet, tonal grey. At the same time, the other gets a delicious oiled leather treatment, offering both textured and texture-free moments of the material throughout the shoe.

Updates aside, the collaborative Lug preserves most of the model's traditional details, like the lace system and rubber lug sole. Timberland's signature branding lands in its usual spot on the upper, now joined by a UNITED ARROWS hangtag dangling from the eyelets.

Much like UNITED ARROWS' ultra-muted New Balances and perfectly-boring Birks, its Timberland is also wonderfully plain and simple, which is great. The brand, known for its straightforward pieces based on "luxury and refinement," does it so well.

The UNITED ARROWS x Timberland 3-Eye Lug collaboration drops on July 28 at UNITED ARROWS' website and stores for the fans looking to add these Lugs to their rotation.

Timberland's 3-Eye Lug continues to make waves as an underrated star, having received love from A-COLD-WALL*, Supreme, Aimé Leon Dore, and even UNITED ARROWS' BEAUTY & YOUTH line in the past year or so — all with equally quality Lug spins.

Now, UNITED ARROWS enters the chat with another excellent take on boat shoe, advancing the classic's bubbling-again status.

