UNITED ARROWS’ New Balance 990v3 Are as Simple as It Gets

UNITED ARROWS and New Balance back at it again? Yes indeed. After cooking up some stealthy GORE-TEX 5740s and hopping on the 550 wave, the two brands are set to issue a 990v3 sneaker collaboration for 2023.

UNITED ARROWS' New Balance 990v3 sneaker follows in the footsteps of its muted 1700s, with the latest realized in rather gloomy scheme of dark grey with hints of silver, black, and white.

As far as construction goes, suede and mesh paneling sums up the upper's build, while the ENCAP midsole provides some comfy cushioning down below.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Elsewhere, New Balance branding is naturally abundant, from the signature oversized N on the upper to 990 branding on the heel and so on.

Sure, another grey New Balance isn't necessarily new or groundbreaking. But I can't knock UNITED ARROWS effort with its 990v3 — it's clean and simple. It's a perfect everyday shoe, much like the Boston-based label's other coveted footwear.

What can I say? The New Balance Grey lives!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The UNITED ARROWS x New Balance 990v3 sneakers are rumored to release sometime this summer on UNITED ARROWS' website for the reported price of 35,200 yen (approx. $262).

UNITED ARROWS and New Balance are far from strangers. The two have collaborated quite a bit over the years — some even involving the UNITED ARROWS' sub-labels like green label relaxing and UNITED ARROWS & SONS (you might remember SONS' three-way linkups with KITH).

Speaking of green label relaxing, the UNITED ARROWS subsidiary is offering up some fresh white 574 sneakers on May 19, releasing at green label relaxing's stores and UNITED ARROWS' website — just a little appetizer to hold you off till the head label's main course (the 990v3, that is).

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.