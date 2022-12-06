Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the HighsnobietyÂ App now
Supremeâ€™s Woven Timberland Lugs Are Their Finest Yet

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Supreme x Timberland

Model: 3-Eye Lug Shoe

Release Date: December 8, 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Supreme website

Editorâ€™s Notes: Whenever Supreme and Timberland collaborate, they rarely hold any punches.

From the pairâ€™s pattern-heavy FW21 collaboration, to a nineties-inspired apparel collaboration earlier that same year, Supreme x Timberland manages to cause a stir whatever the focus.

For FW22 â€” after two footwear-less link-ups â€” the two labels have reunited for three takes on Timberlandâ€™s iconic 3-Eye Lug Shoe, reworking it in bold shades of black, pink, and green.

Crafted with a woven leather upper with a 360-degree lacing system, plush leather lining, and rubber lug outsole, each iteration is decorated with a neat embroidered logo and metal logo plate.

Last time out, Supreme and Timberland took on the latterâ€™s epochal Field Boot as a part of a collaborative partnership with Major League Baseball, in particular the New York Yankees.

The 3-Eye Lug Shoe, however, is arguably more of a people-pleaser in terms of overall popularity. Low-cut, sturdy, yet incredibly versatile, itâ€™s a shoe as suitable for a night out as it is a funeral.

That being said, if youâ€™re planning on rocking up to a funeral clad in the pink woven numbers, you better be ready to be the star attraction on someone elseâ€™s big day. Theyâ€™re a show stopper, baby!

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
