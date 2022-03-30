Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vacheron Constantin Revives Iconic Historiques 222

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Vacheron Constantin
1 / 3

A true classic, Vacheron Constantin reissues its legendary 1977 timepiece, the 222, as the latest addition to the Historiques collection.

Watch collectors the world over will be familiar with the number 222. A number that lends itself to one of the most celebrated watches of the late 70s, the bold piece — not actually designed by Gerald Genta, despite widespread rumors to the contrary — was launched to mark 222 years since the company's founding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Arriving at a time when luxury watch consumers were outwardly pursuing design aesthetics suited to their active lifestyles. The resulting watch was bold yet elegant, detailed yet stripped back – elevated, if you will.

The Historiques 222, coincidently arriving in the year of triple 2s, is steeped in heritage. Dressed in a 37mm 18k yellow gold case and bracelet and complemented by a gold-toned dial, this updated takes come packed with a bevy of subtle (and less so) updates to the original.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Beneath the hood, the watch comes with a 40-hour power reserve, enhanced precision, an open-worked caseback that reveals the caliber, vintage inscription, a slightly offset date window, and a triple-blade clasp (whereas the original was double-blade).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Speaking on the classic watch's reissue, Louis Ferla, CEO of Vacheron Constantin said: “Above and beyond its status as an icon, the 222 watch is a wonderful tribute to the work of our designers and engineers and an illustration of their ability to perpetuate the avant-garde spirit of our Maison.”

For a watch that has been off the market for over 40 years, it feels as if the return of the 222 may have been sparked by the popularity of the Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – of course, this is merely speculation, but given the details they share, it wouldn't be surprising.

The returning icon is available exclusively from Vacheron Constantin boutiques for £53,500 (approx. $70,000).

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ConverseChuck 70 Lime Twist Egret Black
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPRedford Bandana Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsRound Hoop Earrings Silver
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • All-Black Watches Are Rarely This Good
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • adidas Made Literal "Quiet Luxury" Sneakers
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • LVMH Watch Week 2025 Doubles Down on Bling & Nostalgia
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now