A true classic, Vacheron Constantin reissues its legendary 1977 timepiece, the 222, as the latest addition to the Historiques collection.

Watch collectors the world over will be familiar with the number 222. A number that lends itself to one of the most celebrated watches of the late 70s, the bold piece — not actually designed by Gerald Genta, despite widespread rumors to the contrary — was launched to mark 222 years since the company's founding.

Arriving at a time when luxury watch consumers were outwardly pursuing design aesthetics suited to their active lifestyles. The resulting watch was bold yet elegant, detailed yet stripped back – elevated, if you will.

The Historiques 222, coincidently arriving in the year of triple 2s, is steeped in heritage. Dressed in a 37mm 18k yellow gold case and bracelet and complemented by a gold-toned dial, this updated takes come packed with a bevy of subtle (and less so) updates to the original.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beneath the hood, the watch comes with a 40-hour power reserve, enhanced precision, an open-worked caseback that reveals the caliber, vintage inscription, a slightly offset date window, and a triple-blade clasp (whereas the original was double-blade).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Speaking on the classic watch's reissue, Louis Ferla, CEO of Vacheron Constantin said: “Above and beyond its status as an icon, the 222 watch is a wonderful tribute to the work of our designers and engineers and an illustration of their ability to perpetuate the avant-garde spirit of our Maison.”

For a watch that has been off the market for over 40 years, it feels as if the return of the 222 may have been sparked by the popularity of the Patek Philippe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – of course, this is merely speculation, but given the details they share, it wouldn't be surprising.

The returning icon is available exclusively from Vacheron Constantin boutiques for £53,500 (approx. $70,000).