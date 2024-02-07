Valentine's Day Is Valentino's Day: Enter the Pink PP Café (Exclusive)

Valentino is slowly taking over New York City and to be honest, it’s just what the dottore ordered for a particularly gray and grim winter season. The dreariest season of the year was simply begging for a dose of Valentino's Pink PP.

After opening its new flagship store on Madison Avenue ahead of the holidays, like any proper fashion house with a decades-long legacy, Valentino quickly made its way downtown and opened a boutique off of Prince and Mercer in SoHo.

To celebrate, the Roman-born fashion house is launching its Pink PP pop-up cafe at Sartiano’s, a new in-house restaurant at the eternally hip Mercer Hotel.

Open until Valentine’s Day, the Pink PP Valentino Cafe will all but take over the Sartiano’s space, covering everything from the table settings to the windows in Valentino's Pantone-developed pink hue.

“Love is the answer, always,” a tagline of Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, will be emblazoned across the exterior, meaning that if you’re a local, take a side street to avoid possible throngs of TikTokers.

Though, to be fair, it’s too cute to not post.

For the week, a special menu crafted by Chris Lewnes and Alfred Portale, Sartiano’s exec chef and culinary director, respectively, will be offered during the VIP restaurant's usual hours.

There will also be a special cocktail on the menu for Valentino's special event, crafted by bev director Adam Baca (no, it will not be an espresso martini).

Speaking of, to all of the Nolita dirtbags across the street at Fanelli’s Cafe, this is going to be a sleek and chic affair: Sartiano’s already has a strict no hats or “sportswear” dress code during dinner service, so come correct if you want to enjoy the pink, celebratory, culinary vibes (and who wouldn't?).

And why not? Valentine's Day might as well be called Valentino's Day.