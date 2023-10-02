Penn Badgley's Pantsless Valentino 'Fit Is Perfection

Attention, Upper East Siders: Lonely Boy spotted sans pants at Paris Fashion Week.

Penn Badgley, Gossip Girl heartthrob turnedYou serial killer, is taking on a new role: unexpected style icon. Over the weekend, the actor attended Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show and caused quite a stir on social media, thanks to his pants-free 'fit.

Dressed head-to-toe by the Italian maison, Badgley donned a crisp, white button-down and a mid-rise suit skirt with a sizable slit up the middle. Sexy office-wear, indeed. Finished off with a boxy overcoat and black combat boots, the ensemble was business on top and party on the bottom.

Badgley might not be the first celebrity that comes to mind when you think of Fashion Week, but his front-row spot at Valentino wasn't entirely unprecedented. Back in March, he starred in a campaign for the brand that riffed on his viral TikTok dance duets, which began racking up tens of millions of views last fall.

Gossip Girl's angsty teen outsider, You's sociopathic stalker, TikTok's favorite dance duet-er: clearly, Badgley is a man of many hats — and hopefully, many more skirts.