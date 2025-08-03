An Utterly Blue-tiful Colorway for Vans' High-Tech Skate Shoe

When Vans' AVE 2.0 sneaker debuted, it was the brand's most advanced skate shoe yet. Anthony Van Engelen's signature shoe not only pushed the boundaries of skate tech but style as well.

Before even diving into a sneaker's specs, the first thing you notice is its looks and color scheme. And Vans' AVE 2.0 certainly looks good, especially in this new "Estate Blue" colorway.

The latest AVE 2.0 has been perfectly dyed in this oceanic blue color, resulting in this extremely tasteful, faded look for the skate shoe.

It's almost too nice for thrashing. But the signature model has all the technical fixings (and then some) ready for a session.

Really, Vans' sneakers have never been more stylish. The brand continues to deliver high-fashion takes on its most classic silhouettes, creating everything from Chanel-inspired Old Skools to post-skate premium mules.

The Vans AVE 2.0 is an extension of this design approach, offering smooth suede and knit uppers decorated in undeniably nice-looking color schemes like "Estate Blue."

Speaking of which, the new AVE 2.0s are now up for grabs on Van's website for the model's usual $120 price tag.

