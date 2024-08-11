Vans' Houndstooth Skate Sneakers Are Effortlessly Elegant

Elegance isn't usually an adjective used to describe Vans' shoes, but the latest Bravo model has me considering adding the word the label's dictionary.

The Vans Bravo court shoes received a quietly dapper makeover with its latest Japan-exclusive model. Specifically, the interior of the sneaker got decked out a houndstooth pattern textile, visible around the ankle and thus, giving the sneaker the most subtly stylish accent.

The all-white leather Bravo sneakers showcase the pattern in two neutral colorways, black and brown. The only other pop of color seen on the crisp Vans sneakers are on the tongue and heel, helping the houndstooth shine even more (although this timeless pattern doesn't really need assistance in the standout department).

The skateboarding sneaker brand recently gave another model the classy touch. Vans' premium Slip-On debuted a new textured finish, where a knitted houndstooth fabric brought fashionable fuzz to the front of the shoe and the heel.

Vans has typically been associated with gritty skaters rather than posh patterns, but on-trend designs and luxury brand collaborations keep pushing the brand into new domains.

Most recently, Vans and Proenza Schouler teamed up to create a puffy slip-on sneaker that gave the classic shoe a luxe, glossed leather upgrade.

And similar to the Proenza collab, the houndstooth Vans Bravo keeps the integrity of the sneaker in check, just with the small tasteful upgrade.