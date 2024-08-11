Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Houndstooth Skate Sneakers Are Effortlessly Elegant

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Elegance isn't usually an adjective used to describe Vans' shoes, but the latest Bravo model has me considering adding the word the label's dictionary.

The Vans Bravo court shoes received a quietly dapper makeover with its latest Japan-exclusive model. Specifically, the interior of the sneaker got decked out a houndstooth pattern textile, visible around the ankle and thus, giving the sneaker the most subtly stylish accent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The all-white leather Bravo sneakers showcase the pattern in two neutral colorways, black and brown. The only other pop of color seen on the crisp Vans sneakers are on the tongue and heel, helping the houndstooth shine even more (although this timeless pattern doesn't really need assistance in the standout department).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The skateboarding sneaker brand recently gave another model the classy touch. Vans' premium Slip-On debuted a new textured finish, where a knitted houndstooth fabric brought fashionable fuzz to the front of the shoe and the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Vans has typically been associated with gritty skaters rather than posh patterns, but on-trend designs and luxury brand collaborations keep pushing the brand into new domains.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Most recently, Vans and Proenza Schouler teamed up to create a puffy slip-on sneaker that gave the classic shoe a luxe, glossed leather upgrade.

And similar to the Proenza collab, the houndstooth Vans Bravo keeps the integrity of the sneaker in check, just with the small tasteful upgrade.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ReebokUnisex Icon Remix Track Jacket Black/Mocha
$320.00
Available in:
M
Multiple colors
OakleySutro Lite Prizm Road Lenses Matte White Frame
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Latest Massively Chunky Skate Shoe Is So Old It’s New
    • Sneakers
  • BAPE & Vans' Skate Shoes Prove Great Collabs Can Be Simple
    • Sneakers
  • Vans’ Houndstooth Slip-Ons are Very Dapper
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Most Advanced Skate Shoe Ever Is Also Maybe Its Most Stylish
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Classics Slays Fishnets Better Than Most
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Even the Athletes’ Watches Are Olympics-Tier at Paris 2024
    • Watches
  • Football’s Most Fashionable Club Now Plays in NOCTA
    • Style
  • What to Wear on Workation
    • Style
  • Nike's Timeless Cortez Sneaker Is a Silky Girlcore Godsend Now
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Skate-Worthy Jordan 4 Sneakers Look Very Pretty in Pink
    • Sneakers
  • Levi's x Nike Air Maxes? Denim-Loving Sneakerheads Dream of This
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now