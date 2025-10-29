Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Most Classic Sneaker Is On Fire (And Waterproof)

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

Vans is setting one of its most classic sneakers on fire. The Old Skool is one of the most recognizable skate shoes in the Vans catalog, and now, in a blue-flame colorway, the Old Skool just got a GORE-TEX upgrade making the icy sneaker waterproof and ready for just about anything.

Specifically, this Old Skool sneaker is lined with waterproof GORE-TEX, making it an all-season shoe.

shop vans here

Available on the Vans website for $100, this Old Skool is ready for it all: grip tape, sidewalk strolls, harsh weather, you name it. Now, almost all Vans are made to skate but this one is quite literally built different, thanks to that internal GORE-TEX membrane.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In general, the Old Skool sneaker has been on a bit of a hot streak lately — blue-flame-related and otherwise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Most notably, and virally, the Old Skool sneaker was turned into a Chanel messenger bag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's also been at the scene of some particularly cool collaborations, including a monstrous team-up with Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER and wooled-out Harris Tweed shoes

Sure, the Old Skool was designed to shred, but the shoe is really in its element at the intersection of where style meets culture meets, of course, skating.

This weather-proof Old Skool sneaker might not be the footwear manifestation of a sold-out $4,000 luxury bag, but it's still a fire shoe.

shop vans here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Bananas GORE-TEX Skate Shoe Refuses to Give Up
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • This Is (Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers
  • The Old Skool’s New Future
  • An Old School Vans Banger Gone Luxe & Backless
What To Read Next
  • Take a Walk in the Wild Slide
  • This Sneaker Sums Up the State of Balenciaga
  • Vans' Most Classic Sneaker Is On Fire (And Waterproof)
  • Engines Roar in Austin: Trojan Wins the Weekend With The All New G.O.A.T.
  • Too Cold for Birkenstock Clogs? It's Time for Shearling Birkenstock Clogs
  • C.P. Company Dreams of a Glossy Future
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now