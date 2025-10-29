Vans' Most Classic Sneaker Is On Fire (And Waterproof)

Vans is setting one of its most classic sneakers on fire. The Old Skool is one of the most recognizable skate shoes in the Vans catalog, and now, in a blue-flame colorway, the Old Skool just got a GORE-TEX upgrade making the icy sneaker waterproof and ready for just about anything.

Specifically, this Old Skool sneaker is lined with waterproof GORE-TEX, making it an all-season shoe.

Available on the Vans website for $100, this Old Skool is ready for it all: grip tape, sidewalk strolls, harsh weather, you name it. Now, almost all Vans are made to skate but this one is quite literally built different, thanks to that internal GORE-TEX membrane.

In general, the Old Skool sneaker has been on a bit of a hot streak lately — blue-flame-related and otherwise.

Most notably, and virally, the Old Skool sneaker was turned into a Chanel messenger bag.

It's also been at the scene of some particularly cool collaborations, including a monstrous team-up with Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER and wooled-out Harris Tweed shoes.

Sure, the Old Skool was designed to shred, but the shoe is really in its element at the intersection of where style meets culture meets, of course, skating.

This weather-proof Old Skool sneaker might not be the footwear manifestation of a sold-out $4,000 luxury bag, but it's still a fire shoe.

