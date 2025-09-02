Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Bulky Mule Is Snug Like an UGG Boot & Grippy Like a Skate Shoe

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

Unlike most Vans’ footwear, the Harbor Mule VR3 isn’t a skate shoe. In fact, it's contentious whether it’s a shoe at all. The cozy clog is more like a slipper that’s been infused with the brand’s skate DNA.

The shoe’s construction is delightfully simple, comprising a one-piece suede upper that feels plush to the touch and is lined with a fuzzy recycled textile for peak coziness.

Shop Vans

Underfoot, Vans utilizes its VR3Cush midsole (the same cloudlike compound used on its techy hiking shoes) for a cushy, springy ride. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And in true skate brand style, even clogs need grip. The full-length VR3Waffle Regenerative rubber outsole nods to the brand’s iconic tread from 1966, so you still get that dependable Vans traction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All brought together, you get a shoe shaped like Birkenstock Boston, snug like an UGG boot, and with the sole of a classic Vans sneaker. It’s quite the mashup. 

While best known for its signature skate footwear, Vans does have a history with backless slip-ons. There’s the Style 17 Mule, for instance, built with premium suede or its sleeker counterpart crafted from dressy leather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even collaborators are in on it, A$AP Rocky flipping the Vans Slip-On into a backless streetwear item, while OTW by Vans pushed things into sci-fi territory with Sterling Ruby’s futuristic FUTURE CLOG. House shoes, skate mules, sculptural slip-ons that look like a Cybertruck… Vans has all bases covered.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans’ new black Harbor Mule VR3 is set to release later this year, with an expected retail price of around $40.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OttolingerDipped Pearl Necklace
$285.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • *The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Bulky Mule Is Snug Like an UGG Boot & Grippy Like a Skate Shoe
  • A California Buggy That Dreams of Being a Vintage Porsche
  • These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes
  • From Vans to Nike, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • New Balance’s Metallic Sneaker-Loafer Is a Real Gem
  • A Painfully Powerful Nike Running Shoe for Street Ninjas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now