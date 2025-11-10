Vans' Luxuriously Studded Skate Shoe Is Punk Granny Couture

Even when wrapped in classic florals, Vans' new seriously thrashed Old Skool sneaker is super hardcore.

The newest version emerges with several edgy touches, including pre-scuffed soles, black leather details finished with metal studs, and rugged, grippy Vibram soles.

The Vans sneaker also gets wrapped in floral-patterned heavyweight canvas, almost as if the brand had ripped the material from a grandmother's couch.

Really, these rebellious pairs are the perfect shoe for punk grannies...who may or may not still hit the skate park.

In addition to the floral pairs, Vans is also releasing a similar distressed Old Skool sneaker in black and white. Both will be available on the brand's website starting November 13, retailing for $160.

Vans' Old Skool has lived quite the life this year. It went through a luxury phase as a "Chanel" skate shoe. The model even went goth mode there for a second.

Oh, and let's not forget the faux "jeakers" moment, courtesy of FDMTL.

Now, the Vans' classic Old Skool is ready to rock out, elderly style.

