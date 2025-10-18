Skate Shoes Built Like a Bulletproof Tank

Indestructible skate shoes? Vans makes it so.

Clothes and shoes are a form of protection, yes. But Vans' latest Authentic is literal armor, made with Dyneema, the same material used for bulletproof vests.

Dyneema is the strongest fiber in the world, surpassing Kevlar in toughness. In addition to its extreme durability, it's also very breathable and resistant to anything that comes its way, including the elements.

It's you and these skate shoes against the world, basically.

Hailing from the OTW line, the Authentic naturally features other top-of-the-line touches, such as a co-branded leather footbed and outdoor-inspired round reflective laces.

Like Vans' other premium models, the latest sneakers also come with custom Vibram soles, making the shoes ready for surfaces even beyond the skate park.

Available on Van's website, the Authentic 44 HT Vibram sneaker is now available for $130 in two nice colorways, "Black/Solar Orange" and "Black/White."

