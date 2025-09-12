Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans Essentially Made a Luxurious Skate-able Dress Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What happens when you piece together a dressy moccasin with a classic Vans skate shoe? You get the Vans OTW Era Moc Stitch Vibram Siped, of course.

Try saying that fast three times.

But again, it's essentially a Vans Era mashed with a sophisticated dress shoe. It's crafted with OTW's fine materials such as creamy leather and, yes, leather shoelaces for that genuine formal look.

It's even sewn up like a classic moc with raised seams appearing across the upper, replacing the Era's regular stitching.

The Vans sneaker hasn't given up its skate-readiness, as it features a rugged Vibram sole ready for gripping boards. However, this classy leather Era looks too good for sporty activity.

And it's not the only dressy Vans skate shoe out there. Let's not forget those preppy Old Skools by Tokyo Design Collective. Vans has also delivered skate loafers and even croc skin Era sneakers, many under its more adventurous and premium imprint OTW.

The Vans OTW Era Moc Stitch Vibram Siped is now available in black and black colorways at retailers like Solebox and Sneaker Politics. The retail price? $115 for those dressy stitched-up Vans.

