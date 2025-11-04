Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Delicious Marshmallow-Flavored Gem

Vans' Slip-on skate shoe has never been bigger, or pearlier.

The chunky platformed version of the model returns, featuring velvet-like canvas uppers topped with pearl embellishments.

The entire thing, including the stacked soles, then gets bathed in this pleasing "Marshmallow White" colorway. The Slip-on was already a gem, but it's a delicious one now.

Vans' Slip-on has naturally evolved alongside the rest of the brand and its most classic models, appearing in new versions like breezy clog styles and even cowboy-worthy iterations.

The model has also received bejeweled makeovers previously. Just a year ago, Mattias Golin dripped out the easy-on skate shoe with the gems.

But the latest pearl-adorned Slip-on is a lot more understated, something for the skaters looking to bring just a hint of bling to the next session. But nothing too crazy, of course.

If that sounds like you, Vans' pearl slip-on sneaker is now up for grabs on the label's website for $75.

