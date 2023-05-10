Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Will We Ever Have a Nike Air Rift Summer Again?

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

What are the demands of a summer sneaker rotation? A pair of triples whites? Sure. Maybe a few pastels; mesh never hurts; something lightweight, obviously; or throw 'em all out and swipe a pair of Nike Air Rifts.

As another summer creeps near, Nike has once again promised a classicly styled pair of Air Rifts will be making their way to market; except, the Swoosh has said this all before. Spoilers: its promises went largely unfulfilled.

To say there have been no Rifts at all would be disingenuous. In the past few years, the Air Rift Breathe has reared its head a handful of times, with standard Air Rifts appearing in a concise line-up of lackluster colorways that are a far cry from the silhouette's glory days throughout the late 90s and early 2000s.

Last year, Rift Heads like myself (you could catch me in Rifts, 1/4 length Nike Dri Fits, and Footlocker tees all summer as a pre-teen) got excited at the prospect of a summer bang in the form of a "Volt" colorway.

Well, we're still waiting. Thanks to region-locking, these have only been enjoyed by people in select nations, such as the Philipines, with the UK, US, and EU left out to dry. Honestly, I'm hurt.

Fast forward to now, and the Swoosh has promised not only the return of an absolute classic in the form of the Air Rift OG "Kenya" but also a camouflage print finish.

As of the moment of writing this article, the "Kenya" OGs are without a release date, while the camo pair are said to touch down at Nike and END. early next week.

Either way, things suggest that an Air Rift resurgence is set for the summer, but until I see pairs hitting UK stores, me and my jadedness simply refuse to believe Rifts will be free of their cursed regional lock.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The FTC Is Coming For Your Beauty & Wellness Supplements

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Peter Do Is Taking the Reigns at Helmut Lang

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Margot Robbie's Style Might've Peaked

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike Is Dropping a Dunk With... Jarritos?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Palmes’ Tennis Felt Slip-Ons Are For Off-Court Activities Only

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023