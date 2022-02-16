A Sense of Lightness in Veilance SS22

Technical clothing shines in colder climes, that's just a fact; can't flex your Beta LT jacket in 80+ F° weather. However, revealed exclusively to Highsnobiety, Arc'teryx's slick Veilance sub-label is again stepping up to tackle the topic of summer techwear.

Now, creative director Taka Kasuga — who also oversees Veilance's womenswear line and System_A — admittedly isn't a huge fan of cheap signifiers like "techwear" (does anyone?) but it's an easy catchall so forgive the generalization.

The beauty of Kasuga's vision for Veilance is in how he positions this function-first label adjacent to the realm of luxury fashion without leaning into trend.

His streamlined, anatomical garments and zeal for deconstructing technical convention (performance denim, anyone?) has pushed Veilance beyond the realm of comfort for some of its more conservative fans but, for everyone else glad to see Arc'teryx's quality presented in a progressive package, Veilance is a welcome boon.

Unlike the more casual System_A fare, all flashy and fun, Veilance specializes in somber hues that don't mask its gossamer-light Spring/Summer 2022 garments; rather, they emphasize the flowing shapes.

No obvious branding here, it's all business.

Well, the latest drop from Veilance's SS22 collection isn't necessarily business — that makes it sound pretty stuffy and, thanks to some high-performance textiles, it's the opposite of stuffy.

The spotlight's on versatile new pieces like the Survey Jacket, cut from ultra-breathable and weatherproof GORE-TEX C-KNITTM, and the lightweight Secant Trackpants, which shape a Fortius softshell into a warm weather-friendly, quick-drying, water-repelling pant that's a little looser than your average Veilance trouser.

In fact, everything's getting marginally bigger. Bigger by Veilance's terms, that is: tees and shirts have softer, dropped shoulders, the sporty outerwear fits a bit more generously in the body, the recycled TerraTex shorts have a bit more width.

Note that Veilance launched some Spring '22 bits on its store back in January — that's why the Sidewinder-adjacent navy Deploy LT was already available on Veilance's web store.

Finally, the full lineup is launching online and at IRL Arc'teryx stores and stockists this week, with plenty of imminent cold weather for maximum techwear (sorry) layers.