Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Flop of the Week: Cheese-Scented Nail Polish

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Do Cheeto fingers delight you? Do you wish their sweaty, salty stench would remain, even after you've licked off all that fiery, faux-cheese dust?

If you answered yes to any of the above, I've got a cursed food collaboration that will satisfy the most enthusiastic processed dairy consumers, and repulse everyone else: Velveeta teamed up with Nails.INC to create cheese-scented nail polish.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

According to a press release, the partnership "furthers [Velveeta's] latest creative platform, 'La Dolce Velveeta,' which is all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure."

Apparently, the cheesy polish is specifically created for "pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives."

I'm not totally convinced that cheese hands epitomize the height of hedonism, but I'm lactose intolerant, so the thought of any appendage smelling like dairy makes my GI tract quiver. (I'd also like to add — Nails.INC makes some lovely, normal-smelling polishes.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Food-makeup crossovers aren't always repugnant. Remember e.l.f. x Chipotle, a mercifully unscented eyeshadow palette with shades of guacamole green and pinto bean brown? How about Skittles x Lip Smacker, the first product that led me — and thousands of other Millennials — to discover that you can eat lip balm, as a treat?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I won't be polishing my pinkies with cheese smell anytime soon but if you're keen on the collab, more power to you. One question: what wine do your fingers pair best with?

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteUpside Down Knit Shirt Brown
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSUB3-S Gel-Nimbus 9 Rum Raisin/Green Sheen
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Rugged Training Sneaker Sets “Sail” for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • This Is What You Should Be Paying Attention to at Milan Design Week
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now