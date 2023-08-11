Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Every Beckham Gets a $2,000 Goyard Bag — Yes, Even the Kids

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Life's different when you're a Beckham. You develop a taste for the finer things at a young age, for instance, as evidenced by the $2,000 Goyard handbags that the clan clutched en route to a sunny afternoon spent aboard a Miami superyacht. Relatable!

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Seven joined David and Cruz on the day trip, the mother and 12-year-old daughter both carrying their matching Goyard bags, as you do.

It's tough to tell from the distance whether Victoria and Harper were carrying Goyard's Artois, Anjou, or Saint Louis bags (and exactly which size at that) but, rest assured that regardless of the style, we're talking four-figure accessories for the whole family.

No surprise that rich people do rich things but it's always amusing (and maybe a little depressing) to see just how indulgent celebs get with their kids.

Sometimes it's so over-the-top as to be kind of cool, like when North West wore full Chanel or custom Balenciaga.

Sometimes, it's just like, I dunno, do your kids really need mini Supreme jackets? or their own Birkin?

It's only a matter of time until A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pre-order one of Pharrell's $1 million Louis Vuitton bags for their kids, right?

As ubiquitous as Goyard bags are, they're still a sorta cool IYKYK flex. Like, Goyard was stealth wealth before the term was canonized and, for a certain sect of the ultra-rich, its bags remain a go-to carryall, because there's no better way to signal moolah than by treating a luxury accessory as a daily driver.

Seriously: isn't the act of casually carrying around your sunscreen and beach book in a $2,000 Goyard tote the very definition of quiet luxury?

Still, I'd argue that it's comparatively cooler to let your clothes do the talkin', though it's better to match a big bank account to big proportions, rather than big logos. To this end, the Beckhams ought to take a page from their pal Messi's book and invest in some supersized shorts.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is It a Tote Bag? Is It a Basketball Jersey? This Is Kinda Both

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season (So Far)

    • Style
  • Browns Sale

    Bag 70% off Casablanca, Palm Angels & More in this Sale

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Fear Funky Patterns, Says BEAMS PLUS FW23

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There’s Another New Balance 550 Collab Incoming (& It Isn’t ALD)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No Peanut Butter Here — It's All Jelly, Baby

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Every Beckham Gets a $2,000 Goyard Bag — Yes, Even the Kids

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know For adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023