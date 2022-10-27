Pepsi is Getting Rave-Ready With Vini Jr.

On the festival circuit and amongst rave circles, certain brands always crop up. More often than not, vintage sportswear is the go-to, while semi-ironic merch such as Royal Mail postal and Mcdonald's uniforms often creep up for a special appearance or two.

Now, the perfect middle ground of rave-ready gear exists, courtesy of the new Pepsi x AoF collection.

Much like the world's favorite media franchises, beverage giants have left their stamp on style more than once. If you're one to go digging through the crates at thrift stores and vintage markets, you'll likely come across a handful of soft drink-branded sportswear.

Contemporary collaborations have also seen the resurgence of some pieces, yet somehow, they continue to retain that vintage edge. This much is true of the new Pepsi x AoF collection, which sees Real Madrid's Vini Jr. take center stage in its campaign.

The collection wouldn't go amiss at any summer music festival or football pitch – it's color-rich and decorated with branding, resulting in pieces that could easily belong to your favorite team.

While not quite in line with the style of Real Madrid or the Brazilian national team, Vini Jr. looks right at home sporting the collection's full arsenal. Comprising a bucket hat, shoulder bag, and tote alongside the iconic Pepsi 00’s football strip that first premiered 20 years ago, the line-up is a top-to-bottom masterclass in rave style.

While we've got a good while until festival season kicks back off, the Qatar World Cup is mere weeks away – so why not grab a new kit courtest of Pepsi and Art of Football, which you can find online now.