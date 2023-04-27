Sign up to never miss a drop
We're Shopping for All Things Washed, Faded, and Dyed

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

From Stone Island's advanced pigment dye techniques to handmade tie-dye tops, a surefire way to get an eye-catching final product is to experiment with different dyes and washes.

While your standard solid-color pieces make for great everyday essentials, a little uneven pigmentation is only going to bring added character to a garment — hence why vintage sellers will obsess over the wash on worn-in jeans and band shirts.

As we prepare our wardrobes for the upcoming summer and current transitional season, we've gone shopping for some of the most unconventional and innovative wash and dye treatments brands are giving to clothes.

Keep scrolling to find over-dyed knitwear, sun-faded workwear pants, and multi-color dyes that are bound to get heads turning.

Keep Scrolling for All Things Washed, Faded, and Dyed

Caps

With fabric treatments creating uneven coloration, these caps give the effect of being perfectly sun-faded and washed out over time.

That includes Diesel proving there's nothing it won't craft from denim, kebab-themed headwear from HO HO COCO, and everything in between.

C-Sab Hat

$120

Diesel

Mit Allem Cap

$44

HO HO COCO

Embroidered Cap

$120

Aaron Esh

Leather Face Logo Baseball Cap

$155

Acne Studios

Jackets

Picking out lightweight outerwear for the warmer months of the year, these jackets mostly borrow their classic shapes from the world of workwear. And, more specifically, from deep-pocketed chore coats.

Canvas Chore Jacket

$205

Patta

Belted Jacket

$980

Auralee

Boxy Denim Jacket

$545

Lemaire

Detroit Jacket

$220

Carhartt WIP

Sweaters

From fisherman-style sweaters that look as though they've spent a long time at sea to the perfectly washed-out hoodie, these are every bit as cozy as your staple sweats but with a more experimental washed-out look.

K-Elesto Sweater

$325

Diesel

Pigment Dyed Loose Knit Sweater

$155

Highsnobiety

Basic Washed Boxy Hooded Sweater

$120

Patta

Hooded Sweatshirt

$430

Acne Studios

T-Shirts

From the minimal to the uber-colorful, these shirts offer something different from your everyday Uniqlo shirt.

Summer is the season when your T-shirt selection's really put in the limelight, without being blocked by heavy layers, so why not cop options with a more distinctive fabric finish?

Spray Dyed Oversize Tee

$225

Bonsai

"SFTM" Circle T-Shirt

$435

Song for the Mute

Stockholm 1996 T-Shirt

$230

Acne Studios

Gothic T-Shirt

$175

JieDa

Pants

As you might have noticed by now, Diesel has perfected the art of experimental dyes with its spring/summer 2023 collection.

The selection of pants below includes another banger from the brand in the form of washed-out denim track pants along with more casual, wide-legged styles.

Cotton Canvas Trousers

$385

Acne Studios

Peace Pants

$485

Story mfg.

Straight-Leg Sun-Faded Trousers

$675

JiyongKim

D-Martians Track Denim Pants

$495

Diesel

