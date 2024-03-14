WOOD WOOD Has Perfected ASICS Sneakers

WOOD WOOD and ASICS are collaborating for the first time since 2017 to release a deliciously autumnal take on the latter’s GT-2160.

ASICS, which recently reunited with Above the Clouds for a collaboration of the same sneaker, has let WOOD WOOD have its way with the techy GT-2160 shoe, an evolution of the GT-2000 silhouette from the early 2010s.

In 2017, WOOD WOOD and ASICS released a collaborative GEL-DS Trainer OG, a design that Brian SS Jensen, WOOD WOOD co-founder, says inspired 2024’s reunion.

“I see this [release] as a continuation of the collaboration from 2017,” said Jensen in a press release.

“Back then we did two colorways of the DS trainer, which were loosely inspired by the aesthetics of late nineties media players and vintage Dieter Rams-designed electronics respectively.”

ASICS / Philip Messman

For this collaboration, WOOD WOOD and ASICS have drawn on the colorways from their 2017 release and been merged into one look. Tones of grey and beige are juxtaposed by pops of color and metallic silver accents.

The WOOD WOOD ASICS GT-2160, which is available online now, is the latest in a string of stellar ASICS collaborations to have been released this year alone.

WOOD WOOD’s take on the GT-2160, though, is arguably the best of the lot. It’s sleek, modest, but incredibly techy looking. So for it to be ASICS’ best collab of the year, considering the extensive 2024 catalog it has culminated already, is really saying something.