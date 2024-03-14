Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

WOOD WOOD Has Perfected ASICS Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 2
ASICS / Philip Messman

WOOD WOOD and ASICS are collaborating for the first time since 2017 to release a deliciously autumnal take on the latter’s GT-2160.

ASICS, which recently reunited with Above the Clouds for a collaboration of the same sneaker, has let WOOD WOOD have its way with the techy GT-2160 shoe, an evolution of the GT-2000 silhouette from the early 2010s.

In 2017, WOOD WOOD and ASICS released a collaborative GEL-DS Trainer OG, a design that Brian SS Jensen, WOOD WOOD co-founder, says inspired 2024’s reunion.

“I see this [release] as a continuation of the collaboration from 2017,” said Jensen in a press release.

“Back then we did two colorways of the DS trainer, which were loosely inspired by the aesthetics of late nineties media players and vintage Dieter Rams-designed electronics respectively.”

For this collaboration, WOOD WOOD and ASICS have drawn on the colorways from their 2017 release and been merged into one look. Tones of grey and beige are juxtaposed by pops of color and metallic silver accents.

The WOOD WOOD ASICS GT-2160, which is available online now, is the latest in a string of stellar ASICS collaborations to have been released this year alone.

WOOD WOOD’s take on the GT-2160, though, is arguably the best of the lot. It’s sleek, modest, but incredibly techy looking. So for it to be ASICS’ best collab of the year, considering the extensive 2024 catalog it has culminated already, is really saying something.

Shop ASICS sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 14
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-KAYANO 14
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
Gel-Sonoma 15-50
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • sneakers of the week main Mar 2nd week
    From HOKA to Y-3, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • new balance 2002R 2024 sneakers
    New Balance's Two-Toned Sneakers Are Too Good
    • Sneakers
  • wales bonner adidas sneaker 2024
    Wales Bonner's New adidas Sneakers Are a Mood (or Two)
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS x Naturo 2024.
    Naruto's Exceptionally Good ASICS Have Returned
    • Sneakers
  • gallery dept asics gt-2160 clothes
    GALLERY DEPT.'s ASICS Clothes Are as Good as Its Sneakers
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miss Dior 2024 Francis Kurkdjian
    Forget Dior's New Look — Meet Dior's New Smell
    • Beauty
  • WOOD WOOD x ASICS GT-2160 collaboration.
    WOOD WOOD Has Perfected ASICS Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • sneakers of the week main Mar 2nd week
    From HOKA to Y-3, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • pictures of people in nature in stylish clothing
    Why Culture’s Relationship With the Outdoors Is Just Getting Started
    • Style
  • carne-bollente-highsnobiety-collaboration
    Our Exclusive Carne Bollente Collab Sends Greetings From Berlin
    • Style
  • dwyane-wade
    NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade Exhales
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024