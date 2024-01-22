Doublet's ASICS Sneaker Is Double Busy

Sign up to never miss a drop
I’m not sure what ASICS had for breakfast on January 1, but it has started 2024 like a big collaborative steam train — and Masayuki Ino‘s Doublet brand is the latest to climb aboard for the ride.

Presented on the final day of Paris Fashion Week men’s in the Japanese label's Fall/Winter 2024 show, Doublet's ASICS sneaker collaboration arrives beautifully busy with an upper dripped in branding crafted from a slew of varying materials.

Debuting in a light brown cappuccino-like colorway, the Doublet x ASICS sneaker comes equipped with the latter’s epochal GEL cushioning underfoot and bold branding on the toebox, as well as a cage-like wraparound.

Though it isn’t entirely clear whether Doublet’s ASICS sneaker is a new silhouette or a repurposed style from the latter’s archives, it does look more multifaceted than we’ve seen from ASICS of late.

Less than one month into 2024 and it’s already clear that ASICS is upping the ante.

From C.P. Company, KENZO, and BEAMS to Earls Collection, Hal Studios, and a restock of its wildly popular Naruto sneaker from late last year, ASICS has gone collaboration crazy of late.

Even ASICS’ inline styles have been taken up a notch, too, most notably the GEL-NYC that has been given a flappy fold-over tongue for the new year.

What impresses me the most, though, about 2024's ASICS thus far is its variety of collaborators.

ASICS doesn’t go for a particular type of partner with a specific outlook on footwear or perhaps just big-name brands to create hyped sneakers, but instead it puts its eggs in a multitude of different baskets — and it’s working, clearly.

