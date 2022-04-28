Real Fashion is Pairing Your 'Fits With Your Xbox Controller

Finally, the age-old problem of not having a gamepad to match your 'fits is resolved – in celebration of 20 years since the console landed in Scotland, Xbox UK is launching a special-edition tartan controller. So go on, get ya kilt out, and boot up the box.

Look, I doubt anyone has ever actually run into that kind of problem when they're four hours deep into a Call of Duty lobby or trying to polish off those final kills on an achievement grind, but if there's one thing a gamer loves, it's a controller that suits their style.

I don't know about you, but I cycled through a whole host of controllers for my 360. My classic white pad was a canvas for throwing on decals that I'd spend hours browsing for on eBay, while my black-on-red one was the favorite – the silver Halo Reach edition was a very close second.

Nowadays, they're countless options to ensure your console and controller reflect your personal style, and what more could the fashion-conscious gamer desire?

Xbox's latest release isn't quite as fashion-heavy as its Gucci collaboration nor Balenciaga x Fortnite, but it's still got some serious flair.

Releasing in celebration of 20 years of Xbox in Scotland, the special-edition tartan gamepad has been developed in partnership with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and Lochcarron of Scotland. The pattern, using the brand’s iconic colors, has been endorsed by the Scottish Tartans Authority and entered into The Scottish Register of Tartans.

If you're a Scot at heart or by blood, it's probably about time you did away with your old controller and took a stab at securing the 1/1 via the Xbox UK Twitter account. Happy hunting.