Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Xenia Telunts Offers up a Cup of Warm British Comfort

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
xenia telunts
1 / 23

British designer Xenia Telunts makes nice clothing. There's a lot more to it than that but at the core of her eponymous brand is a simple desire to make imminently wearable, ethically-constructed garments. Simple as.

"I think our collection can be worn by literally anyone," Telunts told Highsnobiety a year ago. "Aesthetically, it's inclusive and our pieces are both modest and functional, making it easy to wear whoever and wherever you are."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What more can you ask for? View Xenia Telunts' Fall/Winter 2023 collection (in the galleries above and below) as evidence of its imminent approachability.

xenia telunts
1 / 25

Now, a brand without a vision is hardly worth more than its textiles but Telunts has plenty to say beyond a desire to create the ideal simplewear.

Her design process is steeped in both her newfound British home and post-Soviet heritage, for instance. Though she has Russian roots, Telunts — who's crowdfunded support for Ukraine as it battles for survival — is quick to point out that her identity isn't any singular descriptor.

"It's important to say that this identity belongs to all former Soviet Union countries: it's not a Russian identity alone but a shared, rich, collective cultural identity."

With FW23, Telunts has struck the perfect balance between her aesthetic influences.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Britishness especially comes through in her revisions of seasonal staples: the waxed car coat's collar is softened by piping, the gardener's shirt is shortened into an overshirt, the anorak is now fully buttoned and made fully adjustable by elasticated hems aplenty.

Telunts' signature handknit fisherman sweaters, a staple of frigid Soviet winters, have also evolved, now informing many quaintly gorgeous knit layering pieces.

Her co-ed line's proportions further tap into that legacy of wear-it-for-life hand-me-downs, tough garments inspired by the silhouettes of laborers and regular folk.

The textiles are similar but elevated by quality fabrication and softer hands. You can still wear Xenia Telunts' clothing for life, it'll just feel better than the workwear of yore.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Snow PeakFire-Resistant 2 Layer Down Jacket Green
$655.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stepney Workers ClubDellow S-Strike Suede Grey
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenPinnet Long Pants Grey
$460.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • Who Decides War Deconstructs its Deconstructed Met Gala Tailoring
  • Handbag of the Year? Moschino's Pepperidge Farm Cookies
  • A Great, British Subcultural Story — As Told by UNDERCOVER
  • Jaguar Champions British Creativity
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now