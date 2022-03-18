Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Two Anniversaries, One Collab: Y3 x Real Madrid

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Y-3
1 / 11

In 2022, Real Madrid turns 120 and Y-3 turns 20 so it seems like the right time for the pair to get back together for their first proper collab in nearly a decade.

Can't believe it's been nearly that long since 2013, when Y-3 and Real Madrid dropped revamped jerseys for the 2014/15 season, but so it goes.

Available now on adidas' website, Y-3 stores, and Real Madrid's retail outposts, the anniversary collaboration encompasses a tweaked fourth kit, goalkeeper jersey, and even some off-pitch casualwear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lightweight shell outerwear and pants ought to come in handy for transitional weather, while the kits will get year-round wear from the club's die-hards.

Those garments' distinguishing characteristics are "hand-painted" stripes, letters, and numbers, affecting the painterly ethos that Y-3 co-creator Yohji Yamamoto's mainline clothing often affects.

Y-3
1 / 7

Of course, Y-3's sporty cuts are far more accessible (and affordable) than his dramatic womenswear and Pour Homme menswear collections, with more emphasis on day-to-day jersey tops and weather-resistant layering pieces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Most of Y-3's recent deliveries have reiterated that approachable aesthetic with drops focused on revamped sneakers like its latest UltraBoost 22, though I'd expect some more collabs and special releases to go down by year's end to make the most of that anniversary.

Y-3
1 / 8

Speaking of, this Y-3 x Real Madrid capsule even includes a team scarf, an uncommon touch for Y-3.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Madrid is currently celebrating its centennial (plus 20) by holding the #1 spot in La Liga, having shut down Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad this month alone.

Its next match puts Madrid up against Chelsea, a team very much in flux.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyCity Fleece Hoodie Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyPorcelain Ashtray White
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDiamond Bracelet Multi
$33,965.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
  • You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab
  • Every Football Club Suddenly Has Its Own Wildly Stylish adidas Sneaker
  • Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe
  • adidas Y-3 FW25 Is All Gas, No Breaks
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now