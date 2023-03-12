Goodbye, YEEZY SUPPLY

Months after adidas severed its relationship with Kanye "Ye" West following Ye's string of anti-Semitic outbursts, YEEZY SUPPLY has died. Resale in peace.

The YEEZY SUPPLY website's URL no longer directs users to a functioning domain, presenting would-be visitors with an error message instead.

When you try to pull up Google's cached version of the YEEZY SUPPLY site, you receive an HTTP 403 Forbidden response status code in the stenciled YEEZY SUPPLY typeface.

The last time that the Wayback Machine successfully crawled the YEEZY SUPPLY site was on December 30 and it apparently ceased function in January 2023. It looked essentially the same from late October 2022 until the end of the year: entirely bereft of sneakers, but still functioning.

Though adidas parted ways with Ye in October 2022, the German sportswear giant promised to continue using existing YEEZY sneaker designs for in-house footwear silhouettes.

Leaked imagery of purported non-YEEZY adidas 350 and 500 shoes seemed to support these claims, though the sneakers seen in photos retained YEEZY branding, perhaps suggesting that these photos are less than legit.

The YEEZY SUPPLY website wasn't likely to ever be used again, of course, since adidas and YEEZY are two entirely different entities so no surprise that the site is long gone. Don't expect it to come back, either.

Ye, meanwhile, has been laying low since his turn towards extremism, aside for his surprise marriage to YEEZY employee Bianca Censori, which he recently made doubly official by introducing Censori to daughter North.

No more YEEZY SUPPLY (or YZY SPLY, as it was called before the end) doesn't mean no more YEEZY, mind you. If Ye was of a mind to continue producing footwear — or houses, or blankets, or retail stores — under the YEEZY brand name, he's free to do so as the company's sole owner.

With plenty of cash still in his pocket and an army of loyal fans seemingly unbothered by his descent into hate speech, Ye has ample opportunity to keep the YEEZY train rolling. One has to wonder if any of the designs debuted for that ignominious YEEZY SEASON 9 "runway show" will ever see the light of day, for instance.

If they do, they won't be dropping on YEEZY SUPPLY.