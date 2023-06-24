Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Gothic Gumshoes at Yohji Yamamoto SS24

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 10
Yohji Yamamoto / Elise Toide

Yohji Yamamoto's Spring/Summer 2024 collection looks like it comprises the wardrobe of an imagined detective who solves crimes within a dystopian gothic fantasy landscape à la Bloodborne. And I mean that as a compliment.

I'm a big fan of Yamamoto's work. They don't call this guy "the master" for nothing: he's done it all and been doing it since way before any of these young whippersnappers ever tried to concoct a collection of all-black clothing.

Perhaps unusually for a big Yamamoto fan, I love his recent work. I think the big Yamamoto fans really adore his old stuff, though they'll begrudgingly accept the positives within his newer output, but I think the new stuff is great.

1 / 39
Yohji Yamamoto / Monica Feudi

The quality is sharp, the finishing strong, the fabrics delightful, and the cuts are typically quite excellent, occasional slimmer-fitting pants aside.

Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme SS24 is quintessential contemporary Yohji. Classic clothes aplenty — black wool gabardine blazers and slacks are in ample supply — accented by a surplus of off-kilter items that explore the weirder side of new Yohji.

For instance, Yamamoto's inclination toward high-vis illustrations and graphic prints is well-documented by his international stockists, who perpetually select all-over printed shirts and coats to accent the simpler stuff.

1 / 49
Yohji Yamamoto / Olivier Claisse

SS24 delivers another abundance of illustrated goods, which is well and good, but I'm particularly pleased to see Yamamoto dive into vivid patterns, like the new season stripes, checks, and gingham, though I fear that the added prints are only gonna bring the price up that much higher (and as expensive as Yohji's wares are in Japan, they're doubly pricey in America).

Still, Yamamoto's silhouettes are perpetually on point, his fabric selections remain sumptuous, and the dramatic layering is intact. Only the true Yohji high-rollers will procure the frilled bits or the clothespin-studded layers but that's who they're there for.

For the rest of us, imminently wearable clothes occasionally rendered in delectably textured textiles. Very nice.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    37 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    CAMPERLAB SS23 Is Where Footwear Fantasies Run Wild
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Under The Spanish Sea With SIMONMILLER x MANGO
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A dark photo of the Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch
    Once In a Blue Moon... a Moonswatch Restock Is Finally Here
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Palace salomon xt-wings 2
    Palace & Salomon Are Back Running Tings
    • Sneakers
  • drake for all the dogs merch
    Drake Dropped 'For All The Dogs'...Merch
    • Style
  • sean wotherspoon adidas gazelle
    Sean Wotherspoon's Gazelles Are on 'Shrooms & Hemp
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023