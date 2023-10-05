Sign up to never miss a drop
YSL Beauty Changed the Fragrance Game for Steve Lacy

Following the release of YSL Beauty’s new fragrance MYSLF, the label took to Paris Fashion Week to celebrate. Described as “more than a fragrance, a vision of modern masculinity,” YSL has tapped a handful of brand ambassadors that truly reflect the ethos. 

One of the many exciting new voices is none other than Highsnobiety Coverstar and Grammy nominated artist Steve Lacy. “My fragrance is an extension of my personal style,” Lacy explains over coffee at Le Bristol Hotel just hours before the party. Lacy is proudly sporting the fragrance throughout his busy week attending shows and making time for friends. “Since I’ve been on the cover of Highsnobiety, I’ve completely changed my relationship with fragrance. I’m way more intentional about what I use. It’s changed as I’ve changed,” he explains. MYSLF is YSL Beauty’s first woody floral scent, and the label describes it as “both unconventional and sensual with a long-lasting trail of modernity.” 

“I love MYSLF because it has strong wood and floral notes,” Lacy says. “I love how versatile it is. I’m having the best time at Paris Fashion Week. I’m grateful for YSL Beauty and so grateful to be here.” Later that night, Lacy was joined by other influential editors and cultural icons ranging from Hunter Doohan, Troye Sivan, Finn Wolfhard, Kelela, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Natasha Lyonne, Meerqeen, Lena Meyer-Landrut, Hari Nef, to Noah Beck and of course, the nights host, Austin Butler, in the heart of Paris at the chic La Caserne. Celebrating until sunrise with delicate sets by by Clara 3000 and Honey Djion, YSLBeauty no doubt curated one of the most exciting parties of the season. 

