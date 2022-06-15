Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Zendaya Has Spoken: Stop Lying on Twitter!

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Zendaya is not pregnant, and she does not appreciate your lies.

Seemingly shutting down rumors that she is expecting her first child with Tom Holland, the Euphoria star took to Instagram Stories with a carefully worded post: "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter...," she wrote. "Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly."

Like most misinformation, the lie began on TikTok — specifically, one particularly audacious TikToker looking to get in on the app's "Krissing" trend.

What is Krissing, you ask? A contemporary version of Rickrolling, Krissing presents a patently false bit of celebrity gossip to trick viewers into watching a video of Kris Jenner dancing to "Lady Marmalade." (I know...)

On the hunt for virality, TikTok creator @ryan.roberts put his Photoshop skills to work and created a fake pregnancy announcement post, complete with Zendaya's handle and a comment from fellow celebrity Marisa Tomei.

Despite the video's obvious troll-factor, word of Zendaya's supposed baby quickly spread to Twitter, where users (including Lil Nas X) took the rumor at face value. The rest? That's called history, baby.

There's no reason to think that Zendaya is lying and every reason to believe that TikTok cannot be trusted. Still, I can't help but remember that time Twitter thought Rihanna was pregnant... and actually turned out to be right. (Of course, there was also that time Twitter said A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna... and caused scores of Rih stans to turn against totally uninvolved shoe designer Amina Muaddi.)

Social media: stand down. Zendaya: as you were.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
