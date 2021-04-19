032c Just Turned the German Military's Most Badass Boot Into Two Sneakers

Brand: 032c x adidas

Model: GSG Running TR and GSG Mule

Release Date: April 22

Price: €219 (GSG Running TR) and €159.95 (GSG Mule)

Buy: Select retailers such as Asphaltgold and AFEW

What We’re Saying: A few seasons back, 032c reimagined the German military's most badass boot, drawing inspiration from post-war Berlin in the '90s. Now, the German publication has returned with a complete revamp of the tactical footwear, turning the boot into two brand new silhouettes.

A part of the 032c x adidas Spring/Summer 2021 collection, both the GSG Running TR and GSG Mule are scheduled to release this week on April 22. The GSG Running TR is a mid-top model featuring a neoprene upper with reflective synthetic overlays that glisten when the light hits. The olive-colored pair is outfitted with bungee lacing and is branded with a debossed 032c logo on the TPU heel cage. adidas' adiprene cushioning is implemented in the heel to enhance comfort, while a Traxion rubber outsole provides both durability and superior grip.

Complementing the GSG Running TR is the aforementioned GSG Mule, which arrives in all-black. The GSG Mule is also constructed from neoprene on the upper and welcomes tonal Three Stripes branding on the side. A beefy outsole makes the slip-on a viable option for off-road wear, as the shoe arrives just in time for those spring and summer outdoor excursions.

For more adidas footwear you can buy, check out some great options available at Highsnobiety Shop below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.