The Jordan 4 Sneaker Is Having a Stellar 2024

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

2022 was a big comeback year for the Air Jordan 2 sneaker. One might say 2023 was the year of the Jordan 3. For 2024, Nike appears to be maintaining the pattern with the Jordan 4 shoe, which looks to have a big year in releases and even brand-new iterations.

Introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 sneaker was released in what would become four iconic colorways: "Fire Red," "Bred," "White Cement," and "Military Blue." Two of those schemes will make promising returns in 2024.

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred," or "Bred 4s" for short, sneaker already returned in early February, but not as we remember it. Instead, Nike reimagined the historic colorway with buttery leather uppers, resulting in one of the year's most divisive albeit buzziest drops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Next, the "Military Blue" Jordan 4 sneakers — Nike's calling them "Industrial Blue" for some reason — are penciled to come back in May 2024. The release will revive the unforgettable combination of vivid blue, white, and faint grey colors twelve years after the sneaker's last release.

Although not a part of the starting four, Nike also plans to bring back another Jordan 4 legend from the dead: the "Fear" colorway.

The Jordan 4 "Fear" hails from the Jordan Brand's 2013 "Fear" pack, which also included a Jordan 3 sneaker. The Jordan 3 "Fear" was re-released in 2023 but didn't pack the same fervor as the 2013 debut. Perhaps the Jordan 4 "Fear" sneaker will restore that feeling when it relaunches in November 2024.

Based on early looks, the "Fear" Jordan 4s will return in its classic black and grey colorblocking. Fans can also expect those famous speckles to pop up on the midsole again.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Sit tight because there's more Air Jordan 4 sneakers to discuss. The Jordan model is also anticipated to drop in a few other colorways this year, ranging from the calmer "White Thunder" to the sunny, bright "Vivid Sulfur" iteration.

If you took an L on the Nike SB "Pine Green" shoes, Nike's "Oxidized Green" Jordan 4s might just be the recovery you need.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Regarding collaborations, the Jordan 4 sneaker has a couple of team-ups lined up. Right now, A Ma Maniére has another Jordan 4 sneaker collab floating around the internet. At the same time, Highsnobiety cover alum Nigel Sylvester is expected to give an all-new Jordan 4 model a warm BMX-ready welcome.

Again, we've already been blessed with some solid Jordan 4s so far into 2024, like the leathery "Bred Reimagined" and even the beautiful "Sail" sneakers. Oh, and we can't leave out Usher's gleaming custom shoes for his Super Bowl performance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With loads more Jordan 4s scheduled for the year, 2024's Jordan 4 agenda is only just getting started.

Image on Highsnobiety
