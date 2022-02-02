Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Acne Studios Is Giving New Balance a Run for Its Money

Written by Tora Northman

Brand: Acne Studios

Model: 08 STHLM Low

Price: £360

Buy: Online at Acne Studios

Editor’s Notes: For the past couple of months, we've all been riding the New Balance wave. With plenty of collaborations hitting shelves, the basketball-inspired 550 silhouettes have become one of the label's most sought-after shoes, but perhaps it is starting to feel a bit oversaturated?

Enter: Acne Studios.

The Swedish label has always had a strong footwear lineup, from its early days with the signature Pistol boots, to its chunky Manhattan sneaker in recent years, and now it is introducing the 08 STHLM Low.

Featuring a similar shape and aesthetic as New Balance's 550, the shoe takes on a two-toned midsole in green and off-white, and sports a white leather upper finished off with metallic green paneling. The outsole also features Acne's recognizable Face logo, as a little surprise.

Finished off with a hand-written logo at the lateral, the sneakers are perfect for those who are tired of the never-ending cycle of sneaker releases, and want something a little different (and a little more luxurious). In addition to the white and green iteration, the shoe also arrives in an all-white and an all-black option.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
