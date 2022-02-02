Acne Studios Is Giving New Balance a Run for Its Money

Brand: Acne Studios

Model: 08 STHLM Low

Price: £360

Buy: Online at Acne Studios

Editor’s Notes: For the past couple of months, we've all been riding the New Balance wave. With plenty of collaborations hitting shelves, the basketball-inspired 550 silhouettes have become one of the label's most sought-after shoes, but perhaps it is starting to feel a bit oversaturated?

Enter: Acne Studios.

The Swedish label has always had a strong footwear lineup, from its early days with the signature Pistol boots, to its chunky Manhattan sneaker in recent years, and now it is introducing the 08 STHLM Low.

Featuring a similar shape and aesthetic as New Balance's 550, the shoe takes on a two-toned midsole in green and off-white, and sports a white leather upper finished off with metallic green paneling. The outsole also features Acne's recognizable Face logo, as a little surprise.

Finished off with a hand-written logo at the lateral, the sneakers are perfect for those who are tired of the never-ending cycle of sneaker releases, and want something a little different (and a little more luxurious). In addition to the white and green iteration, the shoe also arrives in an all-white and an all-black option.

