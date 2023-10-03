Sign up to never miss a drop
Bloke Core to The Max: adidas & AS Roma Celebrate Third Kit

in StyleWords By Viviana Harris
On September 30, 2023 adidas and AS Roma gathered in Rome for the “blokiest” evening yet: the launch of their 2023/24 third kit. As is to be expected, they celebrated in the best fashion – that being Bloke Core, of course. 

You know, bloke core: The niche TikTok trend turned prolific fashion moment that has seen football kits make their way from the field to the streets. As the name might suggest, the aesthetic borrows inspiration from the blokes of the ‘90s who sported soccer attire on and off the pitch (essentially, the most die-hard of die-hard fans). The adidas AS Roma kit is made for the players but with the fans in mind; the design nods to the ‘90s with its bursts of vibrant yellow, orange, and red accents, making it more like bloke-core squared. The famed three stripes and legendary wolf emblem Lupetto also find their place on this latest rendition of the Giallorossi jersey.

This latest kit is the third in what will be a string of bloke-core essentials made by the duo. AS Roma announced its long-term partnership with adidas back in July with the intent of kitting out every Roma team from the 2023/24 season onwards. 

This season’s kit launch was set in the heart of the Eternal City at the evocative MACRO Museum. Orange was the guest of honor – orange lights lit up the space painting the walls in its various shades, with an orange carpet to match. Over 400 high-profile guests came from across fashion, cinema, music, and sport; adidas endorsers like soccer players Houssem Aouar, Edoardo Bove, Valentina Giacinti; sports stars like Lorenzo Benati, Ambra Sabatini, Erika, and Mattia Furlani, to name a few. 

The kit, designed to be worn not only on the football field but also in everyday life (hence, the bloke core theme) was truly put to the test as each attendee was gifted a limited edition box with their very own kit to wear for the evening (and beyond).  

After famous faces and football jerseys were paraded on the orange carpet, the Bloke Core party had officially begun. Musical performances by Sick Luke, Franco126, Hello Mimmi, Qursarina, and Ultracreature awaited, all of whom rocked their Giallorossi jerseys on stage. 

By now we’re familiar with the fusion of fashion and football, a pairing that’s proved to be fruitful. Even fashion’s finest like Bella Hadid have woven football jerseys into their everyday wardrobe, while football’s Premier League stars sit front row at Fashion Week (Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Son Heung-Min made up the front row at Daniel Lee’s recent Burberry show).

Following adidas and AS Roma’s third kit celebration, Bloke Core has reached new heights, so you might as well jump on the field, or better yet the streets and take your own kit out for a spin. 

