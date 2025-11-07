A GORE-TEX adidas Icon With Class

What's better than an adidas sneaker that's already a star? A Superstar made with GORE-TEX.

atmos is back with another GORE-TEX Superstar sneaker, taking the iconic model to waterproof levels once again.

atmos' latest version is also quite luxurious, offering up crisp leather uppers, gilded branding, and snakeskin-textured details elsewhere.

The brand's previous iteration came in black and white. The latest is essentially a flipped version that's even more fancy. It's also still extremely classic, maintaining the signature Superstar touches, including the famous shell toe.

Priced at￥18,700, or approximately $122, the new adidas Superstar 82 GORE-TEX sneaker is scheduled to release on atmos Tokyo's website on November 21.

GORE-TEX constructions are something you'd expect from adidas's more adventurous models, such as its trail shoes and outdoor-ready Terrex models.

However, when applied to mega-classics like the Stan Smith and Superstar, it just makes these icons even better, and ready for almost any kind of wet weather.

