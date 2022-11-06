Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
BAPE Pays Another Visit to adidas' Superstar Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith

Brand: BAPE x adidas

Model: Superstar

Release Date: November 10

Buy: BAPE's website

Editor’s Notes: BAPE ended 2021 with adidas Superstar kicks honoring the model's 50th anniversary. Now nearing the end of 2022, the Japanese label is back at it again with — you guessed it — the timeless adidas sneaker.

BAPE's latest adidas Superstar is essentially a flip to its 2021 white and black spin. Unlike last year's collab, the 2022 Superstar sneaker boasts a black upper with a white BAPE STA motif and Three-Stripes.

A clean white coat also strikes the interior of the BAPE x adidas Superstar, while the previous shoe went for a blacked-out vibe for the lining.

However, details like the gilded lace dubrae and co-branding preserve their hues in their customary spots like the last go-around. The model's signature shell toe and midsole also preserve their aged appearance in off-white shades.

It's no secret that BAPE has its own shell-toe — excuse me, skull-toe — sneakers, whose design takes after the adidas Superstar shoe. While adidas is probably aware of the shoe, it certainly hasn't slowed the two's lengthy relationship, which includes sought-after Ultraboost, football gear, and even a noteworthy three-way with UNDEFEATED.

I think it's pretty impressive that adidas brought the streetwear brand on as a partner, allowing BAPE to issue spins on the classic model while the brand's Skull STAs hit doorsteps in the same breath.

After issuing three Superstars last year, BAPE and adidas aren't quite done vibing with the model, as the latest black and white colorway preps for landing soon.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
