adidas Made Thicc Winter Skate Boots

Remember the adidas Campus '00s skate shoes? They're winter-ready boots now.

The all-new adidas Campus 00s Winter Mid is essentially the Campus sneakers in mid-cut boot form, characterized by smooth suede uppers, fluffy fur interiors, and a thick-platformed sole.

It wouldn't be the first time an adidas sneaker has ventured into an entirely new shoe category. The adiFOM Superstar boot exists, while the brand has also released a snakeskin Samba boot.

And let's not forget those wild Stan Smith clogs, which left the iconic sneaker completely unrecognizable.

There's still a lot of Campus 00s lingering in these boots, though.

The Campus Winter Mid maintains a lot of the model's skate-ish charm, including the fat puffer tongue and shoelaces. And of course, the signature Campus branding lands on the side, per usual.

adidas plans to release its Campus 00s Winter Mid in a "Magical Beige" colorway sometime during the colder seasons ('cause what better time for fur-lined boots than the winter?). The boot is expected to launch alongside a Campus 00s Lo, essentially a chunky mule version of the skate shoe.

