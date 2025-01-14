Messi & adidas Go Back to Basics for Their Cleanest & Creamiest Samba

After a major year of collaborations, Lionel Messi and adidas are starting their year off on the right foot with a new creamy Samba sneaker.

The pairing — that's Messi x adidas, in case you forgot — returns with a new adidas Samba sneaker whose buttery leather and suede uppers get shaded with satisfying creamy white and grey colors.

It's another straightforward take by Messi and adidas, matching the vibes of the soccer icon's surprisingly ordinary sneaker rotation. But even the most simple general Sambas get scooped up with speed, as seen with the black and white versions, which could barely stay on the shelves at the height of the Samba's buzzy comeback era.

Sometimes a normal colorway really does it for ya. Extra points if it's a Messi creation.

Messi and adidas shook the sneaker world when they announced their first Samba sneaker collaboration in 2024. The Samba was already enjoying a killer streak as adidas' favored flat sneaker, while Messi is arguably the biggest, most influential soccer player of all time. Basically, adidas brought two icons together for a collaboration destined to be snatched up by the Samba hive and Messi diehards. And it did.

The pairing also released a few Gazelle collaborations, which have been a bit more interesting, thanks to cool texture makeovers and Bad Bunny tweaks. Indeed, Messi and adidas linked with Bad Bunny for an incredibly clever Gazelle signed by Leo and Benito. No seriously, the shoes featured their signatures on the Three Stripes.

Now, it's back to the basics, literally. Messi and adidas return to form with their Samba "Cream White" sneaker, scheduled to drop February 1 at adidas.