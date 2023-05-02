Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Three Iconic adidas Sneakers Have Become Literal Works of Art

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 15

Now's as good a time as any to become an art collector. adidas is gonna get your collection jumpstarted with its "House of Classics" campaign, a neat promotional push for three of its most iconic sneakers that's simultaneously giving away one-of-one artworks inspired by said shoes.

Going into Spring/Summer 2023, adidas Originals is really pushing the Superstar, Forum, and Gazelle sneakers, a trio of classic kicks informed entirely by Three Stripes heritage.

Naturally, there's a bevy of handsome colorways and even the occasional collaboration in store but the main focus of adidas "House of Classics" campaign is a selection of unique sneaker-inspired pieces created by adidas-aligned artists located across the globe.

1 / 12

With this diverse collective at the wheel, you may expect a similarly varied selection of goods. And you'd be right!

Thus, you've got a stuffed teddy bear made of discarded Superstar uppers from British artist Shana Sadeghi-Ray, a quartet of adidas-themed porcelain plates from Chinese creative Zhang Quan's Melting Sadness imprint, a balaclava from French maker Gwam, and three adidas-wearing figurines designed by Venezuela's Chocotoy.

It's an ample selection, to say the least. "House of Classics" ranges from more conceptual works like Gab Bois' Forum desk lamp and Sophie Crichton's abstract canvases (painted with Forums in place of brushes) to sneakers with hand-scriblled customization from the likes of musician Dee Koala and cult rapper Lil Dre.

1 / 19

That there's really wild stuff alongside the more conventional adidas/celeb co-signs (literal co-signs!) is indicative of the reach that adidas intends for "House of Classics" — its own press release calls the event "a celebration of community driven creativity," which feels apt.

The "House of Classics" campaign is currently live on adidas' app and adiClub members get first dibs on the giveaway.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Met Gala Brought Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Back Together

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Giant Cats & Metallic Thongs Aside, Met Gala Menswear Was All Too Safe

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Roaches To Literal Meowing, the 2023 Met Gala Was Kinda Wild

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk Talks Archival Yohji Yamamoto Look for Met Gala 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The 2023 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Did the Most

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023