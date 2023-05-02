EXCLUSIVE: Three Iconic adidas Sneakers Have Become Literal Works of Art

Now's as good a time as any to become an art collector. adidas is gonna get your collection jumpstarted with its "House of Classics" campaign, a neat promotional push for three of its most iconic sneakers that's simultaneously giving away one-of-one artworks inspired by said shoes.

Going into Spring/Summer 2023, adidas Originals is really pushing the Superstar, Forum, and Gazelle sneakers, a trio of classic kicks informed entirely by Three Stripes heritage.

Naturally, there's a bevy of handsome colorways and even the occasional collaboration in store but the main focus of adidas "House of Classics" campaign is a selection of unique sneaker-inspired pieces created by adidas-aligned artists located across the globe.

1 / 12 adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas

With this diverse collective at the wheel, you may expect a similarly varied selection of goods. And you'd be right!

Thus, you've got a stuffed teddy bear made of discarded Superstar uppers from British artist Shana Sadeghi-Ray, a quartet of adidas-themed porcelain plates from Chinese creative Zhang Quan's Melting Sadness imprint, a balaclava from French maker Gwam, and three adidas-wearing figurines designed by Venezuela's Chocotoy.

It's an ample selection, to say the least. "House of Classics" ranges from more conceptual works like Gab Bois' Forum desk lamp and Sophie Crichton's abstract canvases (painted with Forums in place of brushes) to sneakers with hand-scriblled customization from the likes of musician Dee Koala and cult rapper Lil Dre.

1 / 19 adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas adidas

That there's really wild stuff alongside the more conventional adidas/celeb co-signs (literal co-signs!) is indicative of the reach that adidas intends for "House of Classics" — its own press release calls the event "a celebration of community driven creativity," which feels apt.

The "House of Classics" campaign is currently live on adidas' app and adiClub members get first dibs on the giveaway.