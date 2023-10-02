Moncler x adidas Is So Puffing Good

At long last, Moncler x adidas season is near (and so is its puffy-good footwear).

With adidas involved, it's hard not to be excited about the footwear the partnership has to offer. And the anticipation only grew as previews hit our feeds over the summer.

So, what's on Moncler and adidas' footwear menu? Well, the two offer up two NMD boots and a Campus shoe, both of which have undergone Moncler-ification.

As early looks revealed, the collaborative Campus gets swaddled in a padded upper. It's almost like a Moncler jacket just for the model. Even the iconic Three-Stripes gets puffed up.

While the bright sneakers received a bungee lace system and platformed sole, Moncler takes the place of the traditional Campus branding on the shoe's bubble upper.

Regarding Moncler and adidas' NMDs, the boots emerge in similar bubble padding (this time GORE-TEX), equipped with outdoor-worthy finishes like adjustable laces and a rugged sole.

It looks like the Moncler x adidas boots come in two heights: one appearing to stretch thigh-high and the other a more ankle boot style. Either way, one can't go wrong — it's a fire shoe all-around.

Moncler x adidas isn't without a sizable apparel offering, complete with bubble Trefoil coats, padded vests, puffer shorts, and cropped zip-ups echoing the collection's blend of the city (adidas) and great outdoors (Moncler).

Like its apparel and shoes, Moncler and adidas' campaign is next-level. In "The Art of Explorers," adidas and Moncler embrace the world of AI, with computer-generated images highlighting the spirit of both brands through adventures, multi-media sculptures, and, of course, the collection's drip.

And for the moment you've been reading for: Moncler and adidas' apparel and footwear is expected to be released on October 4 on Moncler and adidas' websites. Both brands will also host in-store launches on October 5.

We got our first tastes of Moncler and adidas' collab during Moncler's epic Genius event in February, which joined a host of other soon-come collabs with creatives like Pharrell and Salehe Bembury.

Moncler and its partners have fed folks with their collaborative launches throughout the year. And now, we're about to get nourished again with a serving of Moncler x adidas.