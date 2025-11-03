Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A New Luxurious Samba with the Spirit of the Oldest Samba

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

When designing its newest luxurious Samba sneaker, adidas looked to its oldest Samba for inspiration.

The adidas Samba JP borrows signature details from archival Samba styles, updated with premium materials.

Specifically, the adidas model features quilted toe boxes and long ribbed tongues, calling back to the model's golden days on the field, long before it gained fame as a flat fashion shoe for the streets.

adidas takes these classic details and elevates them with high-quality materials, such as creamy suede and extra-soft leather. The Three Stripes have also been reimagined with scaly leather for a seriously top-tier feel.

The Samba JP surprisingly doesn't stand for Japan, nor is it made in the Asian country. But with a premium design this good, it might as well be from the masters of quality clothes.

adidas offers the Samba JP in this classy "Preloved Brown" color, seen on previous vintage-inspired styles. It perfectly captures the balance of old and new Samba vibes on the JP model, which is currently available on adidas' website for just $100.

What a steal for a new, luxe Samba with the spirit of the old Samba.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
