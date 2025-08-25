Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Lowkey Luxury of adidas' Thin-Soled Stan Smith

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

At its flattest, the adidas Stan Smith is also incredibly luxe.

A normal Stan Smith is already considered a low-profile sneaker. The Stan Smith Lo Pro takes things even lower, offering up incredibly thinned-out soles as well as even nicer materials. Particularly, the leather is especially luxurious-looking on the flattened versions.

What's more, adidas offers the low-soled Stans in classic black and white colorways, which instantly takes the shoe to "quiet luxury" levels.

The adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro leaked at the peak of the flat shoe craze earlier this year. It essentially helped kick off a dedicated collection of flat-soled adidas shoes, which also includes models like the Gazelle Lo Pro and Stan Smith ballet flats.

Now, after a shiny debut and a girlcore collab, the adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro sneakers are ready for an even wider release. Expect the seriously minimalist sneakers to drop sometime in September on adidas' website for ¥16,500 ($112).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
