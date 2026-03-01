An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit

The adidas Superstar started as a basketball shoe. Then it became hip-hop and breakdancing's favorite model. Now, it's basically a rain boot.

Ah, the life of a Superstar.

But yes, adidas has released a new Superstar featuring GORE-TEX, making the world-famous sneaker ready for any wet weather and very breathable.

adidas has previously dropped GORE-TEX Superstars and even waterproof Stan Smith sneakers. And they were great, so much so that the brand brought some back recently. But the latest is a different kind of rainy day flex.

adidas has applied the wildly popular tech to the Superstar 82 model, a design that's super genuine to, well, the 1982 version. Seriously, the leather is perfectly creased as if the sneaker had been aging gracefully in the vault for the past 40 years.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Waterproof Superstars with a vintage feel? It's truly a gift that keeps giving.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And for those looking to cop, the adidas Superstar 82 GTX sneaker is now available on Mita Sneakers' website for ¥18,700, or around $119, in black and white colorways.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.