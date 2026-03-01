Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Superstar started as a basketball shoe. Then it became hip-hop and breakdancing's favorite model. Now, it's basically a rain boot.

Ah, the life of a Superstar.

But yes, adidas has released a new Superstar featuring GORE-TEX, making the world-famous sneaker ready for any wet weather and very breathable.

adidas has previously dropped GORE-TEX Superstars and even waterproof Stan Smith sneakers. And they were great, so much so that the brand brought some back recently. But the latest is a different kind of rainy day flex.

adidas has applied the wildly popular tech to the Superstar 82 model, a design that's super genuine to, well, the 1982 version. Seriously, the leather is perfectly creased as if the sneaker had been aging gracefully in the vault for the past 40 years.

Waterproof Superstars with a vintage feel? It's truly a gift that keeps giving.

And for those looking to cop, the adidas Superstar 82 GTX sneaker is now available on Mita Sneakers' website for ¥18,700, or around $119, in black and white colorways.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
