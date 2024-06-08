For adidas' Superstars, the Glow-up Is Seriously Real

When naming adidas' most iconic shoes of all time, it's almost hard not to blurt out the Superstar immediately. Since its debut in the 1980s, the adidas Superstar has more than lived up to its name, cementing itself as a certified adidas classic in various spaces, like music and street style.

An icon like the Superstar deserves only the best VIP treatment (and it has!). Over the years, adidas sneakers has enjoyed sleek luxury spins and inspired the new era of adidas steppers.

adidas and atmos only maintain the tradition of impressive Superstar makeovers, having cooked up a new cool version of the sneaker.

After getting dressed up in its best formal suit, the adidas Superstar returns to the scene in classic glory but with a twist. Essentially, these sort of normal-looking Superstars has nifty secret details.

First, let's address this big ol' golden "GORE-TEX" stamp emblazoned on the heel. The Superstar's creamy uppers feature GORE-TEX material, promising not only a dry and breathable ride but a stylish one as well.

atmos

There have been other good-looking Superstars boasting the trendy waterproof technology in their impressive builds. Consider the latest Superstars a true glow-up from the previous.

Notice those leathery snakeskin Three-Stripes and heel tabs. Yeah, they're pretty nice — and they also glow in the dark! According to atmos, they even change change slightly based on the lighting, almost like how real snakeskin operates in certain conditions. It's the little details that make these Superstars a treasure trove.

If you've been searching high and low for waterproof, GID adidas sneakers, today just might be your lucky day. The atmos x adidas Superstars are slated to arrive on June 15 on both adidas and atmos' websites.